Army Futures Command Chief Gen. John Murray Retires

Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, is retiring after nearly four decades of military service, the service reported Monday.

He became the first commanding general of AFC in 2018 and spearheaded efforts to gather and apply insights from academic researchers, tech industry innovators and other experts to help inform Army modernization.

Murray, who joined the Army as an infantry officer in 1982, was deputy chief of staff for the G-8 unit prior to assuming the leadership role at AFC.

He previously served as director of force management at the Department of Defense; director of the Joint Center for Operational Analysis at U.S. Joint Forces Command; and assistant deputy director of joint training, J-7, at the Joint Staff.

Murray commanded the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, during Operation Iraqi Freedom and served as commanding general for Joint Task Force-3 and deputy commanding general – support for U.S. Forces Afghanistan.