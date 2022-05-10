Former Army General John Murray to Help Vita Inclinata Serve DOD Customers as Board Advisor

Retired Army General John Murray , a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been added as a strategic advisor to Vita Inclinata ’s board of directors.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said Tuesday that in his new role, Murray will be expected to share his familiarity and knowledge of Army purchases and defense technological progress with the widely revered board members.

“I’m committed to helping Vita disrupt traditional U.S. Government contract development by identifying solutions to ‘cross the valley of death,’” Gen. Murray remarked.

Murray’s four decades with the Army included positions as Army deputy chief of staff, G-8 and commander of the 3rd Infantry Division during Operations Enduring Freedom and Resolute Support. Most recently he was a four-star general heading up the Army Futures Command, from which he retired in December 2021.

The former general attested that a selling point for the company are products like the Vita Rescue System that he feels will aid in medical evacuation scenarios, making such missions safer and hopefully decreasing the death toll. Vita Inclinata’s specialties are aerospace and industrial stabilization technologies.

Additionally, Murray said he hopes to break Department of Defense customers from their reliance on traditional strategies that ignore up-and-coming solutions.

Caleb Carr , CEO of Vita Inclinata, deems Murray an ideal partner and consultant for VI in the company’s mission to “define and develop the defense innovation ecosystem” alongside Congress and the DoD.

The appointment of Murray comes after the recent Vita Inclinata board hire of retired three-star Army General Officer Paul Ostrowski as a senior advisor in March. Ostrowski is similarly focused on the customization and implementation of VI platforms like the Vita Rescue System and the Vita Sling Load system.