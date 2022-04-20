KBR Wins General Maintenance Services Contract from SATORP; Jay Ibrahim Quoted

KBR announced on Wednesday that the company has been awarded a potential ten-year contract to provide preventive, predictive, corrective, and shutdown maintenance services General Maintenance Services (GMS) by Saudi Aramco TOTAL Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP), for its project in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to continue building on our longstanding partnership with SATORP. This contract marks the beginning of a broader and increasingly strategic journey for SATORP, and KBR is proud to deliver world-class solutions using the industry’s best maintenance and reliability practices,” said Jay Ibrahim , President of Sustainable Technology Solutions at KBR.

Through the contract, KBR will focus on the improvement of sustainable asset performance of the refinery and aims to achieve top quartile plant performance while also optimizing costs.

Following a decade-long partnership, KBR continues to drive its footprint in the downstream industry. For more than 70 years, the company has delivered several large-scale maintenance projects for some of the world’s largest and most technically complex downstream facilities.

During a recent Executive Spotlight interview with KBR’s President of Government Solutions Byron Bright, who is also a three-time Wash100 Award winner, he discussed the company’s growth expectations as well as the work KBR has done to expand space technology capabilities and cement its place in the space market as well as driving sustainability.

“I believe we’ve laid out long-term targets and continue to deliver quarter after quarter across all metrics. KBR has a really bright future ahead as we move into 2022. As you look at KBR with our peers, one of the key things that have driven both our stock performance and our overall value proposition is our sustainable technology part of the business.”

