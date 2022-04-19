Easy access to all the Government news updates

Drew Myklegard Assumes Acting Deputy Federal CIO Role at OMB

1 min read

Drew Myklegard will serve as acting deputy federal chief information officer at the Office of Management and Budget following the retirement of Maria Roat, who held the official post, in March, GovernmentCIO reported Friday.

As acting deputy federal CIO, Myklegard will assist Clare Martorana, federal CIO and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, in executing the President’s Management Agenda and implementing office objectives for cybersecurity, data, customer experience and information technology modernization.

Myklegard has been serving as OMB’s associate deputy federal CIO since January. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he previously led the DevSecOps product engineering division.

Commenting on Myklegard’s appointment, Martorana said, “In just a few months with our team, Drew has already made an outsized impact in executing on OFCIO’s strategic priorities.”

