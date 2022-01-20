Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Maria Roat Confirmed to Retire as Deputy Federal CIO

1 min read

Maria Roat, the U.S. government’s deputy federal chief information officer, will retire from federal service on the last day of March, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Roat, who is also a 2020 Wash100 winner, became the federal CIO in May 2020 after serving as the Small Business Administration’s CIO from October 2016.

She became the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program’s first director in 2013 as part of her decade-long tenure with the Department of Homeland Security, where she held a number of executive roles.

Roat’s career also includes work at the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Navy, which she retired from in 2007 after a 25-year service.

