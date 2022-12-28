Federal CIO Clare Martorana Shares Top Priorities for 2023

Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer and a 2022 Wash100 awardee, said increasing collaboration among the information technology community, scaling best practices and removing silos are among her top priorities for 2023 as part of efforts to improve customer experience and advance IT modernization, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

The Office of Management and Budget CIO said her office intends to initiate actions in areas that could support agencies in their procurement and recruitment efforts. She cited as examples a repository of best-in-class contract vehicles, a library of position descriptions and a platform that could make it easier for technologists to find and apply for a job in government.

“We’ll also be doubling down on maximizing the impact we can make with every IT investment, buying down technical debt, improving security and modernizing legacy IT,” Martorana told FNN in an interview.

“By partnering with our agency teams and our budget colleagues, we’ll be able to identify where agencies are on their IT modernization journeys and ensure they’re on a path to enable digital transformation — one that will span from fiscal year to fiscal year and administration to administration,” she added.

When asked about the focus areas she would like to address from a policy perspective in 2023, Martorana cited artificial intelligence, the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program and continued engagement with agencies to identify their needs.