U.S. Army Awards KBR $70M Task Order to Modernize Threat Alert Sensors; President Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has won a four-year, $70 million task order from the U.S. Army to advise and perform maintenance on a threat alert sensor system.

The Houston, Texas-based engineering company said Tuesday that work under the contract will aid the Army’s Program Executive Office Missiles and Space and the Space, Search, Track, Acquire, Radiate, Eliminate Project Office.

“This contract is critical to maintain current sensor readiness, within the Army Fires portfolio, while modernizing sensors to address emerging threats and support future Army multi-domain operations,” commented Byron Bright , president of KBR Government Solutions. With the contract, KBR will continue a 40-year history of servicing Army air and missile defense systems.

The company will be expected to test and evaluate the effectiveness of Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System sensors and system-of-systems.

KBR’s contributions are also intended to screen and verify future multi-domain operation architectures. Presented via the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle provides the basis for the task order.

The former organization funds projects to yield discoveries and advancements in research, development, science and technology and for the Defense Technical Information Center.

KBR is already conducting work under another task order from the DoD IAC providing engineering support and testing assistance for the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target missile system . The contract was announced in February.

Bright was honored with his third consecutive Wash100 Award this year. The distinction is Executive Mosaic’s annual compilation of the most prominent individuals in GovCon, government and industry.