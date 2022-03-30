Army Transitions Upgraded Dismounted Precision Fires Support Software to Soldiers’ Hands; Lt. Col. Jason Carney Quoted

The U.S. Army has fielded an upgrade to existing software forward observers use to send precision fire support messages across the battlefield to artillery battalions.

The Precision Fires-Dismounted Block 2 software delivers new features such as compatibility with the Army Android Tactical Assault Kit maneuver application and the current Samsung Galaxy S20 military phone, reduced device resource utilization, and soldier-informed modular updates the Army said Tuesday.

Block 2, operating on Nett Warrior End User Devices of forward observers and fire support teams, brings legacy PF-D software in line with the service branch’s Mobile Handheld Computing Environment.

“The Block 2 upgrade is ensuring those warfighters have the right information at the point of need to enable mission success for fire support teams,” explained Lt. Col. Jason Carney, product manager for fire support command and control.

The Army first provided Block 2 and relevant equipment training to the 2nd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in North Carolina as part of Capability Set 21, with other units to receive the upgrade based on the service branch’s Integrated Tactical Network fielding schedule.

Meanwhile, officials plan to add more capabilities to PF-D such as positioning information sharing over a new secret-and-below network in the upcoming Capability Set 23.