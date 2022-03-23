Acuity International Receives Amentum Subcontract to Support Hawthorne Army Depot Operations; Mike Reynolds Quoted

Acuity International announced on Wednesday that the company has received a subcontract from Amentum in support of the Army, Army Materiel Command (AMC) Joint Munitions Command (JMC) for the operation and maintenance of the Hawthorne Army Depot (HWAD).

“We are proud to support the U.S. Army in this complex and highly specialized operation,” said Mike Reynolds, president of Global Mission Solutions for Acuity International. “Our team brings well-tested and adaptable methods, agility and deep domain expertise to support the Army’s mission.”

The contract was originally awarded to DynCorp International, which was acquired by Amentum in Nov. 2020. Through the contract, Acuity will be responsible for demilitarizing and disposing of unserviceable, obsolete, and surplus and disposing of conventional ammunition, missiles and other related munitions and components.