Amentum Secures Spot on $3.2B IDIQ to Provide Engineering Services for DOD, Other Federal Organizations; Jill Bruning Quoted

Amentum has been selected for a spot on a 10-year, potential $3.2 billion contract for the development, engineering and deployment of technologies for multiple Department of Defense and federal civilian organizations.

Under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity vehicle, Amentum is expected to deliver aggressive, scaled and agile engineering offerings to the U.S. Army Communications and Electronics Command, Defense Logistics Agency and other government agencies, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

Jill Bruning , president of the engineering, science and technology group at Amentum and a Wash100 Award recipient, said that the Gateway to Sustainment contract is “another great opportunity” for the company to deliver its services to the U.S. Army while harnessing its experience in technology and engineering modernization.

“G2S offers Amentum the ability to work with the government to sustain our operational forces,” added Jack Kasiski , the organization’s senior vice president of operations.

Amentum’s work is intended to support the accelerated acquisition and deployment of counter-IED and mine detection, electronic warfare, aircraft survivability and training systems. The contract leaves room for the enterprise to receive additional orders for ancillary engineering, obsolescence monitoring and test and evaluation services.

As an awardee, Amentum will leverage its experience in science, technology and engineering modernization to support the IDIQ’s focus areas of supply chain agility, hybrid organic contractor support, Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages and Form, Fit and Function replacement parts.

This award closely follows multiple DOD contract wins for Amentum. Yesterday, the department announced that the company was issued a $591.6 million Navy award to provide foreign military sales customers with systems integration, systems improvement, sustainment material, training and associated support services for foreign military sales customers .

Just weeks earlier, Amentum booked an $818 million contract also from the Navy to modernize and maintain F-16 aircraft that are used for Navy air combat training and assist the Viper Maintenance Group with adversary training fleet expansion .