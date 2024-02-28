Executive Mosaic Extolls Virtues of Amentum’s John Heller & SAIC’s Josh Jackson in 2024 Wash100 Profiles

Amentum CEO John Heller and SAIC Executive Vice President Josh Jackson have been appointed to the 2024 Wash100 by Executive Mosaic . Two profiles published today in EM properties outlined these leaders’ achievements and the milestones that resulted in their inductions.

The Wash100 Award has been an annual tradition for the last 10 years and is among the very highest honors in the government contracting industry. It has recognized C-suite executives, military generals, technology innovators and more and is committed to enshrining the work of those who are at the apex of their career, or working their way toward that point; these winners will be the leaders of tomorrow.

Heller was awarded for the eighth time this year in commemoration of his efforts to grow and reimagine Amentum through M&A deals — such as its impending combination with Jacobs — and a series of sizable contract award wins from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the U.S. Navy and the Department of Energy. Learn about his impressive recent work in his GovCon Wire profile here .

Jackson earned his first Wash100 recognition this year due to his captainship of SAIC’s Army business unit, which is one of the five main segments that the company is newly focused around after its Q4 2023 reorganization. Jackson is a vocal proponent of counter unmanned aerial systems and of digital engineering and modeling to build those systems. Read about his tireless standout efforts in ExecutiveBiz here .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Heller and Jackson on this significant benchmark and toasts its glass to their continued success!