USAF Selects Amentum to Provide Aircraft Maintenance Under $223M Contract; Dr. Karl Spinnenweber Quoted

Amentum has booked a contract worth $223 million from the U.S. Air Force to furnish planes carrying high-consequence leaders with its aircraft maintenance expertise.

Specifically, the firm-fixed-price, five-year award via the USAF 316th Wing charges Amentum’s team with administering high-grade upkeep and backshop services to the executive airlift fleet of the 89 Airlift Wing, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

In a statement, Dr. Karl Spinnenweber , president of the company’s critical missions group, underlined the consistency with which the service branch has relied on Amentum over the last two-plus decades to provide “24/7, no-fail, high stakes transportation.” This work has, the executive said, made a noticeable impact on national security.

The engineering and project management company’s efforts will ideally optimize the aircraft so that their passengers — which potentially include the U.S. President, Vice President, cabinet officials and military leaders — can traverse the globe securely and with ease.

“Our top-tier sustainment professionals deliver exceptional performance and have earned the prestigious FAA Diamond Award for Excellence 21 consecutive years in recognition of their commitment to aviation maintenance and training,” commented Amentum Senior Vice President of Sustainment Analytics and Aviation Solutions Joe Kelly.

Work under the contract will be performed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and will reportedly utilize cutting edge tools and technologies.

The USAF contract follows two other major awards for Amentum from military service branches over the last month. Mid-July, the company secured a six-year, $946.6 million contract to conduct life cycle support services for the U.S. Army’s fixed-wing aircraft fleet used in transport missions.

Earlier this month, Amentum was awarded an eight-year, $818 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to evolve and sustain F-16 combat training fighter jets for the U.S. Navy.