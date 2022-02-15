Coalition for Government Procurement Urges GSA to Address Inflation Under Federal Contracts

The Coalition for Government Procurement has asked the General Services Administration about its plans to address inflation on government contracts.

“Inflation is negatively impacting GSA’s contractor and customer bases, limiting access to the commercial market and reducing competition at the task order level for customer agency product and/or service requirements,” CGP President Roger Waldron wrote in a Feb. 9 letter to GSA.

“The impact is especially significant on small businesses, including small-disadvantaged businesses,” Waldron said in the letter addressed to Mark Lee, assistant commissioner at GSA’s office of policy and compliance.

The coalition is calling on GSA to speed up efforts in developing a framework to streamline assessment, administration and implementation of price modifications under its programs to address the pricing squeeze facing Multiple Award Schedule contractors.

GSA should come up with a plan to streamline the Economic Price Adjustment process, according to the letter.

CGP is also inviting GSA to meet its coalition members through a listening session that would serve as a venue for the agency to discuss its considerations in creating the plan and for its members to share their challenges and experiences in the current economic environment.