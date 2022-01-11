MFGS Taps David Wray to Manage Public Sector Intel Accounts; William Bacci Quoted

David Wray , a software and information technology industry veteran, has been named strategic program manager for MFGS, Inc.

In his new role, Wray will be responsible for managing MFGS’ public sector and government agency accounts, with a particular focus on intelligence community accounts, the McLean, Virginia-based Micro Focus Government Solutions Master Supplier said.

William Bacci , vice president of MFGS’ DOD and Intel Sales and Engineering divisions, called Wray’s appointment a “huge win” for the IT services company and its federal customers.

“He brings with him an inordinate amount – 40 years – of technical expertise that will optimize solution implementation efficiency and support organizational resiliency for our government clients,” Bacci said of the new strategic program manager.

Wray’s extensive career includes his previous post as chief technology officer for Micro Focus Government Solutions.

He also served as chief technologist for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s public sector software business, where he headed business development efforts for the company’s civilian, state and local clients in the public sector, until HPE’s $8.8 billion sale of its software business unit to Micro Focus in 2017.

He also notably co-founded IT consulting firm iQuest Solutions in 1996 and led the company through its successful sale to a larger subsidiary.

Additionally, Wray has held multiple positions spanning engineering, analytics and consulting in support of public sector customers for companies such as ICOR Partners, Boeing and Logical Software Solutions.

He commented that he looks forward to joining MFGS during a significant time in the company’s growth trajectory.