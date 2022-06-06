Micro Focus Makes Public New Edition of Network Management Program; Travis Greene Quoted

Software company Micro Focus has released a new edition of its Network Operations Management program to public markets.

Micro Focus NOM 2022.05 expands upon the program’s potential usages to include newly remodeled troubleshooting, dashboards and reporting functions of the OPTIC Data Lake, the Newbury, United Kingdom-based company said Monday.

Travis Greene , senior director of ITOM product marketing at MF, said the new NOM software offers “metric reporting and Business Value Dashboards that deliver network data with a business lens,” which is intended to enable network managers to “correlate network performance with broader IT service level agreements and overall business goals.”

The NOM service is designed to be implementable by businesses, managed service administrators and government agencies. Its deployment is that of a software-as-a-service product.

The performance troubleshooting feature on the newly updated version of the NOM program is constructed on a large capacity HTML-5 user interface and powers its problem pinpointing with data-based evidence. Informed by performance metrics from various networks and situations, the troubleshooting module singles out slowdowns and glitches and identifies correlations.

Additionally, NOM 2022.05 offers grouping, more in-depth scheduling and export features and the option for multiple objects for a selected metric. Users can reportedly easily merge their progress on past editions of the program into the new model as well as use NOM 2022.05 in conjunction with Micro Focus’ Operations Bridge platform.

Micro Focus’ unveiling of the latest edition of NOM follows the company’s February partnership with Micro Focus Government Solutions to market certain cybersecurity products to the public sector , pending FedRAMP approval. Through the collaboration, programs like ArcSight Intelligence, NetIQ Advanced Authentication and NetIQ Identity Governance will be made available to interested government parties.