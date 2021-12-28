GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks: A Merged Physical/Digital World in 2032

GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks , a highly esteemed cybersecurity leader, recently published a feature for Forbes providing a look into the future of digital transformation and technology of our world well beyond 2022 and into the merged technical and physical world more than a decade from now in 2032.

“We are in the initial stages of an era of rapid and technological change that will witness regeneration of body parts, new cures for diseases, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, human/computer interface, autonomous vehicles, advanced robotics, flying cars, quantum computing, and connected smart cities,” GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks explained. “Exciting times may be ahead.”

More specifically, GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks discussed the potential paradigms as emerging technologies continue to influence the federal sector and the future in key transformation areas such as: cognitive computing, quantum computing, health and medicine and autonomous everything.

“Clearly our technological tools will greatly advance by 2032. It is evident that science and technology will continue to pave our futures at even a faster rate. How we harness for good should be our focus. As we celebrate New Year’s 2022 imagine the potential of better technological tools to come.”

You can read GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks’ full article on Forbes.