Who is Stu Shea?

Stu Shea is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peraton, overseeing day-to-day operations and driving enterprise-wide goals. Mr. Shea is also the company’s current Chairman and President.

For over four decades, Stu has shown his excellence in leadership, holding several executive positions in prominent government contracting (GovCon) companies. Before joining Peraton, Stu was the President and Chief Operating Officer at Leidos. Previously, he served in increasing roles at SAIC for eight years, including Senior Vice President, President, and Chief Operating Officer.

Here’s the career chronology of Stu Shea:

Senior Staff Member at Rome Research Corporation (1982)

Technical Director for Digital Cartography at PAR Government Systems Corporation (1982 – 1987)

Vice President for Space & Intelligence at Northrop Grumman (1987 – 2005)

Board Chairman, Founder, President, and CEO at the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (2004 – 2014)

Senior Vice President and General Manager for Space & Geospatial Intelligence at SAIC (2005 – 2007)

President of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group at SAIC (2007 – 2012)

Chief Operating Officer at SAIC (2012 – 2013)

President and Chief Operating Officer at Leidos (2013 – 2014)

Chief Executive Officer at Shea Strategies, LLC (2014 – 2017)

Chairman, President, and CEO at Peraton (2017 – Present)

Moreover, Stu Shea led several institutional boards of directors. Some of these organizations include Fornetix, Riverside Research Corporation, National Intelligence University Foundation, and more.

Stu Shea’s 2024 Wash100 Award for Driving Company Growth Through Government Contracts

Once again, the top executive of Peraton received his eighth Wash100 award in 2024. This recognizes his leadership in continuing Peraton’s growth and his dedication to pursuing innovation in the GovCon industry.

Mr. Shea’s efforts to engage the company in a range of contracts from previous years have contributed to winning another award from Executive Mosaic. Over the past year, Peraton received numerous significant space and intelligence contracts.

In June 2023, Peraton obtained the $284 million Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) support task order to advance the Missile and Space Intelligence Center’s authoritative foreign threat analysis and evaluation skills. The company also won a $330.3 million Sounding Rocket Operations IV contract from NASA, which supported the rocket operations at Wallops Flight Facility.

Moreover, Peraton secured a spot for the $2.25 billion DCSA award and a potential $2.8 billion contract from U.S. Special Operations Command. Securing these awards under his leadership, Stu Shea’s contributions have undeniably skyrocketed Peraton’s authority in the GovCon industry.

Stu Shea’s List of Wash100 Awards

Stu Shea’s first Wash100 Awards can be traced to 2014. After four years, he won another award for supporting the federal business community. Since then, Mr. Shea has been one of the executives who has received the recognition year after year.

Let’s have an overview of all the Wash100 recognitions of Stu Shea.

2024: Wash100 award for Driving Company Growth Through Significant Contracts

2023: Wash100 award for leadership strategy and securing key contracts

2022: Wash100 award for perpetuating significant company growth and acquisition strategies

2021: Wash100 award for leading company expansion efforts through acquisition deals and contract wins

2020: Wash100 for leading work with NASA, advancing space capabilities and supporting U.S. Defense programs

2019: Wash100 for efforts to accelerate growth and to provide exemplary customer service

2018: Wash100 award for supporting the federal business community with a tenured technical & operations skill set

2014: First Wash100 Award.

About Peraton

Peraton is a leading national technology and security company. The company is known for providing services in space, intelligence, homeland security, health, and other defense sectors. Its mission statement, “to protect and promote freedom around the world,” aligns its value to solve the toughest challenges and threats in national security.

