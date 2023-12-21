Lisa Gardner Introduces Keynote Speaker Darrell LaRoche At The 2023 Healthcare Summit

Lisa Gardner, Vice President of Federal Civilian Solutions (FCS) for Noblis, has over two decades of expertise in the federal government industry. This upcoming December 6, 2023, she will join the 2023 Healthcare Summit and introduce Darell LaRoche, a keynote speaker.

Meet Lisa Gardner, Vice President for Federal Civilian Services at Noblis

Lisa Gardner is the Vice President of FCS for Noblis. In this role, she oversees the portfolio for the federal civilian government and its strategy, program delivery, and growth.

Ms. Gardner has been making and executing strategic growth plans, obtaining significant contracts, managing various teams, and generating account operations and financial results for over 20 years. Before officially joining the company, Lisa handled business developments under the Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. Noblis President and CEO Mile Corrigan introduced Lisa Gardner on October 26, 2022.

Lisa Gardner is a BS Commerce graduate majoring in Management Information at the University of Virginia. She is also a Master of Science degree holder in Management of Information Technology at the university.

Career and Leadership History

Lisa Gardner has been an excellent leader even before joining Noblis. Included in her employment record are prominent companies, such as General Dynamics and Leidos.

Here is the chronology of Ms. Gardner’s career and leadership:

1996 – 2000: Senior Consultant at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting

2000 – 2003: Project Manager at American Management Systems (AMS)

2003 – 2006: Project Manager at General Dynamics Information Technology

2006 – 2010: Managing Consultant at Pivotal Insight, LLC

2010 – 2014: Program Manager at Engility Corporation (formerly HPT)

2015 – 2017: Client Account Director and Vice President at Engility Corporation

2018: Vice President for Health IT at Technatomy Corporation

2018 – 2019: Vice President Of Business Development at Pyramid Systems, Inc.

2019 – 2021: Senior Director, Leidos Health, Business Development & Strategy at Leidos

2022: Senior Business Development Executive at Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions

2022 – Present: Vice President for Federal Civilian Solutions at Noblis

Introducing Darrell LaRoche, Deputy DIrector for Management Operations at IHS

As the introducer of the 2023 Healthcare Summit, Lisa Gardner will present the closing keynote speaker, Darrell LaRoche.

Mr. LaRoche is the Deputy Director for Management Operations at the Indian Health Service (IHS). His primary responsibility in this role is to advise the IHS director on the administration of IHS operations. For over two decades of service with IHS, Darrell continues to provide management advice to IHS program offices and ensures that the IHS purpose and agency goals are achieved.

2023 Healthcare Summit

Date: December 6, 2023, Wednesday

Time: 7:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Zone

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042

Sponsors: LMI, SAIC, Noblis, LCG, and Netskope

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit aims to tackle current events in the medical and healthcare industry. The discussion encompasses the evolving technologies in the healthcare market and the changes and transformations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We invite you to join the 2023 Healthcare Summit hosted by the Potomac Officers Club and listen to the nation’s foremost healthcare experts, executives, and policymakers. Listen and learn from speakers and personalities, including Lisa Gardner, Darrell LaRoche, RDML Tracy Farrill, Pat Flanders, and more! Speakers will address the state of healthcare today and its prospects for innovation in light of the ever-shifting landscape.

About Noblis

Noblis is an American nonprofit organization that is independent of shareholders. It works openly and with the best scientific and technical expertise for government clients.

The company was founded in 1996 to help the government contracting industry meet its requirements and goals. The company serves various government sectors, including civil, defense, health, homeland security, intelligence, and law enforcement. Noblis has more than 10 locations across the country, with its headquarters in Reston, Virginia.