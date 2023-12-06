Honoring Doug Wagoner: LMI’s CEO Earns His Fourth Wash100 Award

Discover the future of space exploration at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit on March 5, 2024.

Who Is Doug Wagoner?

Doug Wagoner is the Chief Executive Officer of LMI. He has over 30 years of experience in federal information technology and management consulting. Wagoner has been a leader in various technology companies, where he’s been involved in data analytics, cybersecurity, digital transformation, logistics, training and simulation, and space services.

According to Ken Krieg, LMI’s former Chairman of the Board, Doug’s extensive background in public service has given him a deep understanding and respect for LMI’s legacy and culture. He’s passionate about the company’s mission to enhance the federal government’s business with full commitment to its overall strategy.

Doug Wagoner’s Wash100 Awards

Doug Wagoner is a four-time Wash100 Award Winner. He won awards in 2015, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Here, we’ll delve into each of them.

2015

In 2015, Doug Wagoner received his first Wash100 award for his work in government contracting. At that time, he served as a sector president at Science Applications International Corp. His contributions to the GovCon community were acknowledged through his leadership in developing emerging technology and other initiatives related to network integration, logistics, mission systems engineering, and simulation programs.

2021

Doug Wagoner won his second Wash100 award in 2021 for his leadership efforts at LMI, particularly in driving revenue and growth strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His accomplishments included developing a long-term growth plan for LMI beyond 2025, addressing the challenges of modernizing IT systems in federal agencies and military branches, managing the impact of the pandemic on company culture, and implementing operational changes in supply chain management.

During the height of the pandemic, Wagoner and the leadership team maintained close communication with employees, providing updates on the latest changes and sending care packages.

2022

Doug Wagoner earned his third Wash100 award in 2022. His leadership at LMI, contributions to the technology industry, and embodiment of BSA values also led to him being honored with the 2022 Technology Good Scout Award by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). This award recognizes influential leaders who embody the principles and values of the Boy Scouts, such as serving the community and displaying trustworthiness, loyalty, helpfulness, and other positive traits.

LMI also achieved significant success through the OMNIBUS IV $10 billion contract awarded by the Defense Health Agency. This contract encompasses research and development, support services, regulatory processes, and translational science support.

Wagoner emphasized the value LMI brings to the government’s initiatives in infectious diseases, genomics, emerging technology, and other scientific fields through their partnership with the Defense Health Agency. He expressed pride in how LMI provides value-added services, technical thought leadership, innovation, and objectivity to the agency.

In an interview, Wagoner highlighted LMI’s intention to expand its presence in the federal health and intelligence sectors to achieve a balanced portfolio and drive growth despite budget fluctuations. He has also built a scalable management team and fostered relationships with government agencies.

2023

Doug Wagoner received his fourth Wash100 Award for guiding the government consulting firm’s expansion into the space market and their support for innovation to customers. Under Wagoner’s guidance, LMI has transformed into a highly competitive contractor in critical areas such as logistics for defense and space, healthcare, civilian sectors, homeland security, and intelligence markets.

In the space market, LMI provided proprietary software and analytical solutions for various programs and initiatives of the U.S. Space Force. Some notable involvements include:

RAPTR™: LMI was awarded a $98 million contract by the U.S. Air Force for their Rapid Analysis & Prototyping Toolkit for Resiliency (RAPTR) . This model-based system engineering simulation and analysis toolkit, trusted within the National Security Space enterprise, will be expanded to support the Space Security and Defense Program and the Space Warfighting Analysis Center.

Acquisition of Synaptech: LMI acquired Synaptech , a technical solutions provider specializing in modeling, digital engineering, and simulation software for the space and national security industries. This acquisition complemented LMI’s logistics and deep analytics expertise, leveraging Synaptech’s strengths and connections within the Department of Defense’s Space Force.

Air Traffic Management–eXploration (ATM-X) project: LMI advises NASA on a research study that assesses market and traffic management requirements for Upper-Class E airspace, which is involved in near-space exploration. The study aims to explore opportunities associated with vehicle access for operations at altitudes over 60,000 feet above sea level in the National Airspace System.

As the global race for space dominance intensifies, this event brings together the nation’s top space experts, government leaders, and industry executives to address urgent challenges and shape the future of space.

Date: Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Time: 7:00am – 1:45pm Eastern Time Zone

Venue: TBA

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain exclusive insights into new technologies, commercial investments, and adversarial threats shaping the space domain.

Doug Wagoner at LMI

Throughout Doug Wagoner’s tenure at LMI, he has made several significant achievements:

Acquisition of Suntiva: In 2021, LMI acquired Suntiva to expand the company’s digital and workforce solutions offerings. Through this acquisition, LMI also found new opportunities in the public health and defense sectors.

Successful separation from former parent organization: Under Wagoner’s guidance, LMI separated from its former nonprofit parent organization. LMI pursued new growth opportunities, including the recent acquisition of Synaptech.

Expansion in the space market: Wagoner helped establish the Space Center of Excellence, a partnership between LMI and the Space Force Association. This prompted collaboration and knowledge sharing within the space domain, further expanding LMI’s presence in the space market.

Commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility: Wagoner prioritized diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility at LMI. This commitment led to the six core commitments to enhance opportunities, access, and success for underrepresented groups within the organization.

Career Timeline of Doug Wagoner

Doug Wagoner’s career timeline includes the following positions and achievements before his current role at LMI:

Chief Executive Officer at LMI (2020 to Present): As the CEO, Wagoner has led LMI through its expansion into new markets, such as the space market, and strategic acquisitions like Suntiva and Synaptech. He has also focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility within the organization.

Before becoming LMI’s CEO, Doug Wagoner served on the Boards of Directors of TeraThink Corporation, Thomson Reuters Special Services, and OceanSound Partners .

Advisor at Bain & Company (October 2017 to Present): Wagoner has served as an advisor at Bain & Company, providing guidance and expertise in the Washington D.C. Metro Area.

Sector President at SAIC (December 2013 to September 2017): As a Sector President at SAIC, Wagoner was responsible for the company’s operations and management of over 15,000 consultants and engineers.

Senior Vice President and General Manager at SAIC (October 2007 to September 2017): Wagoner managed all aspects of the split of SAIC into two separate firms, completing the project on time and within budget. He also led the Homeland and Civilian Solutions business unit, overseeing 3,750 employees and over $900 million in revenue.

Senior Vice President at Data Systems Analysts (July 2001 to December 2006): Wagoner led the defense and intelligence operations of Data Systems Analysts, setting strategic direction, developing operating and sales plans, and leading business development efforts.

Vice President at ChoicePoint (January 1998 to July 2001): Wagoner founded and led ChoicePoint’s government practice, growing revenues from approximately $5 million to over $30 million in three years. He set the strategic direction and oversaw several acquisitions.

Business Development at EDS (May 1988 to October 1998): Wagoner held various senior positions at EDS, including finance and business development roles for the U.S. Army and DISA Programs.