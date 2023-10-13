HIMARS: A Comprehensive Guide to High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

When it comes to rocket systems, the United States boasts two contenders: the multiple launch rocket system, and the HIMARS. While these systems deploy the same munitions, HIMARS is the lighter and modernized counterpart of the M270 MLRS.

Beyond its significance in the U.S., HIMARS has garnered attention for its importance to the Ukrainian forces and the U.S. allies through foreign military sales. Here, we’ll explore the history, specifications, and impact of HIMARS on modern warfare.

History

In the 1980s, the HIMARS concept was born to fulfill the Army’s need for a lightweight multiple-launch rocket system. Initial testing in April 1991 took place at White Sands Missile Range. The system debuted in 1993 and was developed by Loral Vought Systems, now known as Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Lockheed Martin successfully developed the first HIMARS in 1996. It took several years of testing and refinement before the Marine Corps began integrating them into units for training exercises in 2005. The M142 HIMARS was specifically designed for the U.S. armed forces, combining elements from Lockheed’s M207 MLRS artillery system and BAE Systems‘ FMTV truck chassis.

The focus during the development of this new system was to maximize mobility and speed for the wheeled platform. Additionally, it was important for the system to be transportable on the C-130 Hercules aircraft.

To expedite compatibility and minimize research and development efforts, a wheeled platform based on the M1078 FMTV truck family was chosen, while the missile launcher was from the M270 MLRS. The M142 HIMARS underwent field tests in 1998, with the first production batch ordered in 2002 and has proven its effectiveness.

It supported NATO forces in Afghanistan and assisted the Turkish army, Syrian Democratic Forces, and Iraqi government troops in the civil war against the Islamic State in Syria in 2011 and Iraq’s operations in 2014.

It’s important to note that while the MLRS has two containers with six launchers each, HIMARS employs a single container with six launchers for compactness and efficiency.

Key Features of HIMARS Launchers

Capacity

The HIMARS multiple launch system is operated by a crew of three: a commander, a driver, and a gunner. The crew sits tightly packed within the vehicle’s cab, with the driver on the left and the gunner and section chief on the right. Each crew member has access to communication systems, intercoms, and vehicle controls, allowing for effective coordination during operations.

While the system traditionally requires a crew of three, its computer-based fire control system allows a crew of two or even a single soldier to load and unload the system. The fire control module is seamlessly integrated into the cabin, providing the crew with the necessary tools to operate the system effectively.

Weight

HIMARS M142 has an empty weight of 29,800 pounds (13,517 kg) and a combat-loaded weight of 35,800 pounds (16,238 kg), which is twice lighter than the MLRS M-270 launcher with a combat-loaded weight of around 57,544 pounds (26,101 kg). This is due to bearing only six rocket launchers, while M270 has 12.

In simple terms, the lighter HIMARS makes it much easier to transport on the C-130 aircraft. This means it can go to previously inaccessible places to bigger C-141 and C-5 planes needed for the M270 launch vehicle.

Missiles

HIMARS, a powerful rocket system, is designed to launch various types of rockets within a short amount of time. In just 20 seconds, rockets can be prepared, and within 45 seconds, all of them can be fired. These are contained in a single pod with six multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The rockets are guided by GPS, which means they can be accurately directed towards their targets. Each GMLRS rocket costs approximately $100,000. Additionally, HIMARS can launch a single 1.7-ton projectile known as an Army Tactical Missile (ATACMS) that can reach targets up to 310 kilometers away.

Reload Time

The crew operating HIMARS can reload the rocket system within 4 to 5 minutes with the help of an integrated crane. An MTVR MK37 resupply vehicle truck accompanies the launcher to assist with reloading. This resupply truck carries two sets of reload rockets and a crane.

During reloading, the crew operates the crane remotely from a safe distance away from the firing position. This helps to minimize the risk of being targeted by enemy fire. The rockets’ pods can be unloaded at different predetermined locations along a specific route.

The launcher vehicle moves between these locations, loading a new pod with rockets, immediately firing them, and then moving to the next location to pick up another pod, allowing for continuous operation.

Additionally, the HIMARS system is versatile and can fire various types of ammunition. It can launch other munitions, such as the Army’s Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) or the Precision Strike Missile with a 500-kilometer range.

Accuracy

HIMARS stands out compared to Russian Smerch missiles with a similar range due to its use of GPS guidance. When launching from higher altitudes, this range can be further extended, making it nearly three times that of traditional howitzers.

While HIMARS demonstrates exceptional accuracy when targeting stationary objects with precise coordinates, it is less effective against moving targets like troops, limiting its ability to halt enemy advances.

During the 2022 war in Ukraine, HIMARS was extensively employed against Russian targets and successfully destroyed multiple Russian command posts, ammunition storages, concentrations of troops and armored vehicles, and bridges, many of which were far beyond the frontlines.

Precision

HIMARS can shoot six rockets with great accuracy from up to 70 kilometers. It is better than Soviet and Russian rocket launchers and can hit a car precisely. This long-range and mobile launcher works well with command and control systems. HIMARS is advanced, cost-effective, and can use different types of ammunition over a wide range, from 15 to more than 499 kilometers.

Fire Power

Mounted on the family of medium tactical vehicles (FMTV) 5-ton truck, HIMARS carries a single six-pack of or one ATACMS missile. Additionally, HIMARS attacks can launch a single 1.7-ton projectile known as the Tactical Missile (ATACMS) with a range of up to 310 kilometers. It has a firing range of approximately 100 miles within its 360-degree firing radius.

Responsiveness

The dynamics of war battles are changing quickly, and it’s important for different capabilities to work together smoothly across air, land, and sea. HIMARS’s joint all-domain operations (JADO)-enabling capability can connect and coordinate various military assets to form a stronger and more unified force.

Systems developed by Lockheed Martin have already shown that they can connect JADO assets effectively in joint military exercises like Northern Edge and Valiant Shield, supported by INDOPACOM. These exercises aim to act quickly and decisively in battle.

Accessories

The HIMARS launcher has interchangeable fire control systems, electronics, and communication units with the existing MLRS M270A1 launcher. The crew and training requirements are also the same. HIMARS has a self-loading and autonomous system, which can load and operate independently.

It also has a fire control system that includes video, keyboard control, a large amount of program storage, and a global positioning system. The fire control computer allows firing missions automatically or manually, depending on the desired mode.

HIMARS and Ukraine

HIMARS rockets are significantly responsible for Ukraine’s defense and offense against Russia. The U.S. has sent 20 HIMARS to Ukraine as part of the $700 million military aid package. These rockets have effectively countered Russia’s aggression in Donbas by allowing Ukraine to target Russian supply and ammunition depots.

This system was also the one behind Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson. It works best against stationary targets precisely targeted and identified in advance such as ammunition storage, infrastructure, or concentrations of troops.

However, Russia has been jamming its signals of the HIMARS system, posing challenges for Ukraine’s war efforts. To address this, the U.S. modified the HIMARS rocket launchers sent to Ukraine to prevent firing long-range missiles into Russia.

HIMARS Foreign Military Sales

The United States has sold HIMARS to several countries through Foreign Military Sales. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency approved the sale of HIMARS to the Netherlands for $670 million, Lithuania for $495 million, Morocco for $524.2 million, Poland for $10 billion, and Australia for $975 million.

These sales support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by strengthening the security of its allies and promoting better cooperation between their forces.