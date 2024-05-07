State Department Introduces Strategy for Building Digital Solidarity

The State Department has introduced a new strategy that seeks to develop digital solidarity with U.S. allies and international partners.

Titled as the “United States International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy: Towards an Innovative, Secure, and Rights-Respecting Digital Future,” the plan aims to drive collaboration in building cyber capacity and a resilient digital ecosystem , quickly responding and recovering from cyber incidents and holding threat actors accountable, the State Department said on Monday.

The document outlines three guiding principles for establishing digital solidarity: having an affirmative vision for a secure and inclusive cyberspace grounded in international law; integrating cybersecurity, technological innovation and sustainable development; and implementing a comprehensive policy approach that uses proper tools of diplomacy and international statecraft throughout the entire digital ecosystem.

It is intended to advance the National Cybersecurity Strategy and the National Security Strategy while cultivating international engagement in technology diplomacy.

Listed in the strategy are four areas of action the State Department will focus on to advance digital solidarity. The first two are promoting, building and maintaining an open, secure, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem and aligning rights-respecting methods to digital and data governance with international partners.

Another area of action is advancing responsible state behavior in cyberspace and countering threats to cyberspace and critical infrastructure by developing coalitions and engaging partners, and the fourth is strengthening and building international partner digital and cyber capacity.

