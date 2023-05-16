Lockheed Marks 1st HIMARS Launchers Shipment to Poland

Poland has received the initial shipment of Lockheed Martin-made high mobility artillery rocket system launchers from the U.S. government as part of efforts to equip the Polish armed forces with long-range precision strike capability.

Lockheed said Monday it will partner with Poland’s Armaments Agency of the Ministry of National Defense to integrate HIMARS components onto a Jelcz 6×6 purpose-built military truck under the Homar-A defense modernization program.

HIMARS is a multiple-launch rocket system that can accommodate six rockets and hit targets at a range of up to 300 km.

“The combat-proven HIMARS will provide credible deterrence against aggression and significantly increase capability of the Polish Armed Forces and their NATO allies,” said Jay Price, vice president of precision fires at Lockheed’s missiles and fires control division.

The initial delivery comes three months after the State Department approved Poland’s request to procure HIMARS launchers and related equipment under a $10 billion foreign military sales agreement.