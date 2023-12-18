Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System: The Ultimate Layer of Defense?

The Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System is the world’s first and only stand-alone anti-tactical ballistic missile (ATBM) defense system. It is an exo-atmospheric anti-ballistic missile defense system developed as part of the Arrow Weapon System (AWS). Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System provides unrivaled defense against ever-evolving threats.

As much as Arrow 3 is a revolutionary defense system, is it the ultimate layer of defense that protects the borders of these countries from possible threats?

What is the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System?

Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System is an exoatmospheric hypersonic anti-ballistic defense system. It destroys incoming long-range tactical ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere. Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System destroys threats closer to their launch sites in order to protect strategic assets and population centers.

Key features of the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System

The Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System adapts a compact and innovative design. This configuration enables the defense system to launch at greater speeds and to intercept longer-range threats against all types of theater ballistic missiles, including those carrying weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

Exoatmospheric interception

Long-range detection and tracking

Advanced long-range sensors

Hit-to-kill technology

Hypersonic velocity

Arrow 3 as part of the Arrow Weapon System



The Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System is the most advanced variant of the Arrow Weapon System (AWS). Forming the missile system is Arrow 3 as the interceptor and a family of modular subsystems. Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System can be reconfigured to specific requirements, geographical features, and existing weapon systems.

The development of the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System was jointly funded by Israel and the United States. Along with Arrow 2, it’s assigned to the upper-tier defense system in Israel’s multi-tier integrated defense network. Simultaneously, David’s Sling takes the middle tier, while Iron Dome takes the low tier.

Who developed the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System?

The Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System’s development is handled by Boeing for the United States and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division for Israel. The agencies responsible for overseeing the defense weapons systems development are the Israel Ministry of Defense (MOD) and the United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The first successful flight of Arrow 3 was recorded in 2013. Just a year later, MOD and MDA conducted another joint test flight, launching the defense system from a test range in Israel and executing expected tasks before terminating over the Mediterranean Sea. A series of tests were performed before Arrow 3 officially debuted in the Israeli Air Force in 2017.

Even after the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System was launched, Boeing and IAI, in cooperation with MDA and MOD, held a number of tests. These successful tests have demonstrated abilities for hit-to-kill interceptions, high-altitude exo-atmospheric targeting, and operational interoperability with the US AN/TPY-2 radar.

What are the components of the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System?

The interceptor, aptly named the Arrow 3, is one of the most integral components of the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System. Other components in the AWS subsystems, such as control centers, launchers, and radars, complete the interceptor missile system. Take a look at the components of the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System.

Arrow 3 interceptor

The Arrow 3 is a highly lethal anti-ballistic missile designed with hit-to-kill technology against incoming missiles. It weighs half of its predecessor, providing it with greater hypersonic speeds and longer ranges to defend strategic areas and population centers. The Arrow 3 can destroy a diverse range of missiles, including those carrying WMDs, using a two-stage interception.

Launcher

The launcher adapts a mobile and easy-to-transport design. It is able to “hot launch” missiles vertically from sealed canisters before changing directions using omnidirectional coverage. Each launch consists of six canisters capable of full redundancy for maximum system availability. These features enable quick reaction times against multiple ballistic missile threats.

Battle Management, Command, Control, Communication, and Intelligence System

The Battle Management, Command, Control, Communication, and Intelligence System (BM/C3l), often referred to as a fire control center (FCC), handles the data processing, threat assessment, system optimization, and mission control. It serves as Arrow 3’s early warning system, launch point estimator, and impact point prediction for multiple threats simultaneously.

Fire control radar

The Arrow 3’s fire control radar (FCR) operates using L-band and electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM), which is proven for combat sensor outages, jamming, tracking, and engaging against multiple threats. It employs a high-resolution electro-optical sensor to detect threats, send information for BM/C3l to process, and launch the interceptor.

Launch control center

The launch control center is the interface between the fire control center and the launchers. It operates on a fully automated management mode and full system redundancy to control the missile launchers. It’s equipped with maintenance, diagnostic, and independent safety capabilities to prevent accidental launches of missiles.

How does the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System work?



The Arrow 3 interceptor and subsystems, namely the launcher, launch control center, fire control center, and fire control radar, work together to survey, detect, identify, intercept, and kill any incoming threats. The Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System works through these steps.

The fire control radar constantly detects any incoming threats from a distance of up to 2,400 kilometers. Once the FCR records any possible missile attacks, it sends real-time data to the fire control center, which determines the launch point, estimated trajectory, and number of threats, among others. If the FCC determines the missile is likely to hit strategic areas and population areas, it calibrates the reaction time when the launch control center will trigger the launcher. The launcher is launched vertically before changing direction toward the estimated interception point outside of the atmosphere. Once the hostile missile is identified and locked, the Arrow 3 interceptor burns its booster, stages, acquires, and intercepts the target with hit-to-kill precision.

What are the recent advancements in the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System?

Since its debut in the Israel Air Force, the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System has undergone several advancements and achieved milestones. The changing defense landscape and increasing global threats have also made the ATBM an important defense layer for Israel and the United States.

First successful combat interception

The Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System made its very first interception against a missile headed toward Israel in November 2023. It’s the first official combat intercept of the missile system since its deployment. While there isn’t an official confirmation by the IDF, it has been speculated that the hostile missile came from Houthi militants in Yemen.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced, “Israeli Air Defense Array soldiers successfully launched an ‘Arrow 3’ interceptor operationally for the first time this evening. The interceptor effectively intercepted a target launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region.”

Foreign military sale to Germany

Germany signed a nearly €4 billion deal with Israel to purchase the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System. The sale was finalized amid increasing tensions with Russia for its stance on the war in Ukraine. It’s a major step toward strengthening Germany’s missile shield defense against potential threats.

Development of the Arrow 4

The Israeli and the United States forces initiated the development of the Arrow 4 earlier in 2023. It aims to replace the Arrow 2, which was first launched in 2000. Arrow 4 is set to be designed as an endoatmospheric anti-tactical ballistic missile defense system. Both forces plan to make this defense system more affordable to produce a higher volume of units.

Is the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System the ultimate layer of defense?

Israel created the Arrow 3 Interceptor Missile System as part of the multi-tier integrated defense network. What this means is that it’s just one of the many layers that form the nation’s defense systems. It’s not the ultimate layer of defense but rather a part of what makes Israel’s defenses one of the best in the world.

