10th Annual Defense R&D Summit to Feature Jay Dryer of the Strategic Capabilities Office as Closing Keynote Speaker

Jay Dryer is the Director of the Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO).

Who is Jay Dryer?

Jay Dryer is the present Director of the Strategic Capabilities Office, a Department of Defense (DoD) division focusing on delivering solutions for high-profile problems. As director, Dryer leads the development of these solutions and ensures they work as designed based on the requirements of different domains.

Before becoming director, Dryer was the Deputy Associate Administrator for Programs at the Aeronautics Mission Directorate of NASA. In this position, Dryer turned the agency’s research portfolio requirements into actionable programs.

Dryer has accumulated more than 20 years of experience working on research initiatives for the US Armed Forces. He continues to apply his extensive expertise to further the military’s technological advantage on the battlefield and to defend the homeland.

Jay Dryer, Closing Keynote Speaker at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

The United States Armed Forces (USAF) has developed sophisticated warfighting tactics, thanks to the efforts of research and development experts. Emerging technologies and modernization initiatives give warfighters a competitive advantage in protecting the homeland from sea, air, land, space, and cyber attacks.

Personalities such as Heidi Shyu, John Cushing, Dr. Tom Drake, and Aditi Kumar will share their insights on the ongoing innovative practices the various DoD divisions are doing to bolster their technological capabilities.

Jay Dryer will be the closing keynote speaker and will be introduced by Jon Rucker.

What’s next for the Strategic Capabilities Office?

In 2019, the Strategic Capabilities Office began Project Peele, an initiative to produce a transportable micro nuclear reactor. Proponents of the program started engineering a secure and environmentally sustainable power source that would generate one to five megawatts for at least three years for remote areas.

Three years later, in 2022, the SCO awarded BWX Technologies a $300 million contract to design and manufacture the nuclear microreactor for Project Peele. In 2023, a one-year contract option was awarded to X-energy to develop the same reactor design.

Under Jay Dryer’s leadership, Project Peele is continuing on its second phase. The SCO Director highlighted that developing micro nuclear reactors won’t just give the armed forces a competitive edge, warfare-wise; the project’s launch would also pave the way for an alternate energy marketplace.