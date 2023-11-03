Heidi Shyu: A Defense Changemaker in R&D, Technology, and Engineering

Heidi Shyu is a defense veteran focusing on research and development, technology, and engineering. She’s set to join the roster of notable keynote speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit on January 31, 2024.

Delve into Shyu's competencies as a changemaker for the government's defense initiatives.

About Heidi Shyu

Heidi Shyu currently serves as the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering at the Department of Defense. She assumed this position in July 2021, bringing decades of C-level leadership experience and expertise in business management, strategic planning, portfolio management, and technology creation.

Ms. Shyu’s experience makes her a compelling executive, thanks to her extensive knowledge of the technology initiatives in the defense sector.

Heidi Shyu: Educational background

As a leading defense technology executive in the defense sector, Shyu boasts an impressive academic record from the most prestigious universities across North America. Her list of educational accomplishments includes:

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics at the University of New Brunswick

Master of Science in Mathematics at the University of Toronto

Electrical Engineering degree for Systems Science and Theory at the University of California–Los Angeles

Master of Science in Electrical Engineering for Systems Science and Theory at the University of California–Los Angeles

Doctor of Science at the University of New Brunswick

Through her dedicated work and industry contributions, Shyu was given an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the University of New Brunswick. She was also able to complete the UCLA Executive Management Course Program.

Duties and responsibilities as the USD (R&E)

As the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Heidi Shyu assumes the mandate of the Chief Technology Officer at the DoD. In this capacity, she ensures the technological superiority of the U.S. military and oversees the research, development, and prototyping activities of the DoD agencies, such as:

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Missile Defense Agency (MDA)

DoD Laboratory and Engineering Center

Under Secretariat staff for advanced technology and capability

Additionally, Shyu serves as the primary advisor of the Department of Defense for all interests concerning research and engineering (R&E), technology development, developmental prototyping, and administration of testing ranges and activities.

Previous work experiences

Ms. Heidi Shyu has a comprehensive career in defense, spanning more than two decades in the public and private sectors. Throughout her tenure, she held increasing positions for various agencies under the Defense Department and defense-focused contracting organizations.

Prior to her current role as the USD(R&E), she held the following positions:

Director at VK Integrated Systems (2018 – 2021)

President and Chief Executive Officer at Heidi Shyu Inc. (2016 – 2021)

Director at Unified Business Technologies, Inc. (2016)

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ALT) at the U.S. Department of the Army (2012 – 2016)

Acting Assistant Secretary of the ATL at the U.S. Department of the Army (2011 – 2012)

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the ATL at the U.S. Department of the Army (2010 – 2011)

Vice President of Technology Strategy, Space & Airborne Systems at Raytheon (2009 – 2010)

Corporate Vice President of Technology & Research at Raytheon (2007 – 2009)

Vice President and Technical Director at Raytheon (2004 – 2007)

Vice President of Unmanned & Reconnaissance Systems at Raytheon (2002 – 2003)

Ms. Shyu also went above and beyond her job description, assuming the command as the Army Acquisition Executive, the Senior Procurement Executive, the Science Advisor to the Secretary of the Army, and the Army’s Senior Research and Development official.

List of Affiliations

As an award-winning executive, having won the prestigious Wash100 Award three times, Ms. Shyu’s competencies have proven crucial to knowledge-sharing of technological advancements across the defense sector. Here’s a rundown of Shyu’s affiliations:

Member of the Board of Advisors at Levitate Acquisition Corp. (2021)

Board Member of Auterion Government Solutions (2020 – 2021)

Board of Advisors at Levitate Capital (2020 – 2021)

Chairman of the Board at Plasan North America, Inc. (2020 – 2021)

Member of the Board of Advisors at Catalyze Dallas (2020 – 2021)

Dean’s Executive Board at the University of California–Los Angeles (2017 – 2021)

Technical Advisory Group at Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute (2016 – 2021)

Member of the Board of Trustees at The Aerospace Corporation (2016 – 2021)

Chairman of the Board at Roboteam North America (2017 – 2021)

Board Member at Concurrent Technologies Corporation (2018 – 2020)

Board Member at Carnegie Mellon University Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute (2017)

Advisory Board at Roboteam (2016 – 2017)

ICSB Board Member at The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (2016 – 2017)

Member at the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board (2000 – 2010)

Ex Officio at the Defense Science Board (2005 – 2008)

Currently, Ms. Shyu is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Honorary Fellow.

Heidi Shyu to keynote at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Heidi Shyu is invited to deliver the opening keynote at the Potomac Officers Club's 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit. Her attendance at the summit explores her years of trusted experience in R&E, science and technology, and developmental prototyping. She joins other industry experts, including:

Lieutenant General Richard Coffman , Deputy Commanding General at Army Futures Command

Rear Admiral Kurt Rothenhaus , Chief of Naval Research at the U.S. Department of the Navy

Stephen Welby , Deputy Director for National Security at the Office of Science and Technology Policy

Aside from these notable speakers, other prominent names in government industry and government contracting industries are attending the 10th Annual R&D Summit, making it one of the best occasions to network.

About 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: January 31, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – ET)

Location: TBA

Sponsors: Ericsson, Nokia, Riverside Research, and Ultra Intelligence & Communications

The Potomac Officers Club organized the 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit to discuss the latest technologies that the Department of Defense can use for its fleet, weapons, systems, and software.

With the attendance of prominent leaders, researchers, and experts, the annual event opens an opportunity for government contractors to showcase their cutting-edge developments for the United States Armed Forces.

The 10th Annual Defense Research and Development is the first of the monthly summits that the Potomac Officers Club is set to commence next year. Some important discourses in the summit’s six-panel discussions include:

Path of technology from innovation to implementation

Virtual battlefield and power competition

Growth in technology initiatives of government contracting

