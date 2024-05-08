White House Issues 2nd National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan, Announces ONCD Cybersecurity Posture Report

The White House has published the second version of its implementation plan for the National Cybersecurity Strategy .

The National Cybersecurity Strategic Implementation Plan, or NCSIP Version 2 , lays out 100 high-impact initiatives, includes 31 new objectives and brings in six agencies to lead initiatives for the first time, the White House said Tuesday.

These initiatives are categorized into five pillars: defend critical infrastructure, disrupt and dismantle threat actors, shape market forces to drive security and resilience, invest in a resilient future and forge international partnerships to pursue shared goals.

A strategic objective that falls under the third pillar is driving the development of secure Internet of Things devices. Developing a government IoT security labeling program is one of the initiatives to help achieve this goal.

This initiative is being advanced by the Federal Communications Commission, which has adopted rules to establish a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless IoT products, also known as the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark. Launched in March, the rules are intended to inform consumer decisions when buying such devices and create incentives for producers to meet higher cyber standards.

The FCC is expected to complete the initiative by the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, according to the implementation plan.

The release of NCSIP Version 2 coincides with the issuance of the Office of the National Cyber Director’s report on the country’s cybersecurity posture , which discusses five trends that transformed the strategic environment in 2023.

These five trends are evolving risks to critical infrastructure, ransomware, supply chain exploitation, commercial spyware and artificial intelligence.

Also listed in the report are cybersecurity actions that have been taken by the federal government, such as establishing cyber requirements to protect critical infrastructure, strengthening the national cyber workforce and advancing software security to produce safer products and services.

