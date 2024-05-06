V2X Secures Army Bridge Contract for Continued National Training Center Support; Ken Shreves Quoted

V2X was awarded a bridge contract with the U.S. Army to continue supporting training operations at the National Training Center for one more year, building on its five-year work under the NTC Services Contract.

The company said Monday it provides the Ft. Irwin, California-based center with advisory services, technical expertise and system operators in support of its trainings.

Under the bridge contract, V2X will perform audio-visual operations, leadership advisory services, Blue Force Tracker system management, secure LAN operations and analytical system operations, among other services.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner in delivering mission-critical support to the brigade combat teams cycling through the National Training Center,” said Ken Shreves, senior vice president of global mission solutions and chief service delivery and growth officer at V2X. “With our proven track record of providing high-consequence training support to the U.S. Army, V2X is uniquely positioned to prepare soldiers for global missions.”

Aileen Amirault, vice president and general manager of V2X Global Training Solutions, shared that the company has been supporting Army training centers for almost three decades.

“Our commitment extends globally, as evidenced by our work at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Germany, and our delivery of training support, maintenance and range operations services to U.S. Army Central Command in Kuwait,” she added.