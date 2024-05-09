Torch.AI Launches Firefly Platform to Support Satellite Data Collection for Defense & Intel Customers; Brian Weaver Quoted

Torch.AI has released a new earth observation capability compatible with an existing mesh of satellites.

The Firefly platform is designed to help users collect information about the Earth’s surface, weather and daily events from hundreds of satellite sensors to support ground truth analysis activities, Torch.AI announced from Leawood, Kansas on Wednesday.

Brian Weaver , founder and CEO of Torch.AI, said Firefly will make it easier for clients to “access and rely on satellite sensor feeds as part of their broader analysis efforts” and advance the company’s goal of expanding “ways for which our customers can gather insights and act on widespread multi-modal data.”

This launch makes Firefly a standard module within Torch.AI’s HALO Autonomous Fusion platform, an in-memory vector analysis engine that generates real-time fusion of multi-modal data in a single computational environment.

Firefly can handle a wide array of observational demands, and serves as a high-fidelity data stream element within HALO. It is capable of evaluating land and ocean surfaces, topographies, air quality and trace gas measurements and carrying out day-to-night all weather ground surveillance.

With this information, defense and intelligence customers can track aircraft and vessel movements, search operations and logistics tasks, among other activities across the globe.

What makes this possible is the range of sensor arrays Firefly supports, including multi-spectral optical, atmosphere chemistry, radar altimeter, hyperspectral, synthetic aperture radar and many others. The platform is also infused with Torch.AI’s artificial intelligence technologies.