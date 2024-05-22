Todd Combs Named Deputy Director, Chief Research Officer at Idaho National Laboratory

Todd Combs, associate laboratory director for Idaho National Laboratory’s Energy and Environment Science and Technology Directorate, has been appointed INL’s deputy laboratory director for science and technology and chief research officer.

He will assume his new post on June 3 and succeed Marianne Walck, who became director of the National Energy Technology Laboratory in February 2024, INL said Tuesday.

“Todd’s deep understanding of INL’s mission space and operations, clear and compelling vision for the future of research at INL, along with his extensive experience at other laboratories and in the U.S. Air Force, made him an ideal candidate for the deputy laboratory director position,” INL Director John Wagner said.

In his previous role, Combs helped develop a strategic vision for the U.S. integrated energy systems initiative, established an advanced manufacturing project for complex environments and expanded the INL’s biofuels research and development efforts.

He also managed the development of the Energy Technology Proving Ground, a new facility that will advance clean energy production projects.

Before joining INL, Combs held leadership positions at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory.