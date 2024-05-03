Senate Bill to Establish Public Database to Track Voluntary AI Security Incident Reports

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have introduced a bill that would create a public database to help track voluntary reports of artificial intelligence-related security and safety incidents to help ensure the security of the AI ecosystem.

Warner’s office said Wednesday the proposed Secure Artificial Intelligence Act of 2024 would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to update the National Vulnerability Database and the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures Program, respectively.

The legislation would also require NIST and CISA to develop a process for tracking voluntary reports of security vulnerabilities associated with AI.

The measure would establish a multistakeholder process to promote the development and adoption of best practices to address supply chain risks related to maintaining and training AI models.

Under the bill, the lawmakers proposed to form a new AI security center within the National Security Agency to provide academic researchers and the private sector with an AI research testbed, foster secure AI adoption and create guidance to mitigate counter-AI techniques.

“As we continue to embrace all the opportunities that AI brings, it is imperative that we continue to safeguard against the threats posed by – and to — this new technology, and information sharing between the federal government and the private sector plays a crucial role,” said Warner, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.