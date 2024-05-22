Pentagon Seeks Public Input on Actions to Support Industrial Base Adoption of AI for Defense Applications

The Department of Defense has started soliciting public comments on potential measures it can take to enable the defense industrial base to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence tools for defense applications.

DOD’s Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience will use input from the public to inform the development of policies and programs to support the integration of AI into defense systems, according to a notice published Wednesday.

The department’s Office of Policy, Analysis and Transition will also use the comments to develop its Trusted AI Defense Industrial Base Roadmap.

The Pentagon is asking the public about foundational DIB investments that should be made to further advance AI adoption in defense systems, specific vulnerabilities in the supply chain that should be addressed to support defense systems that incorporate AI and steps to implement to support the involvement of small businesses and nontraditional defense contractors in the development, testing and deployment of AI systems for defense applications.

Interested stakeholders can also share their insights on financing and acquisition mechanisms that could help incentivize the DIB to continue investing in AI tools for defense applications and views on how AI can improve acquisitions, supply chain management, regulatory compliance and information-sharing within the DIB.

Public comments are due July 22.