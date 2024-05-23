NTIA Requests Comments on Future 6G Wireless Communications Tech Development

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is requesting public comments to inform future U.S. government policies and engagements to enable the development and deployment of sixth-generation wireless communications technology.

NTIA said Tuesday it is seeking industry input on the development of appropriate government policies to enable the U.S. to plan for the 6G future and ensure that it can effectively harness the technology’s benefits.

The agency is interested in when 6G technology is expected to start lab and field testing, when it will become commercially available and what developments could replace obsolete wireless communications technologies.

NTIA is also assessing whether 6G can improve network resilience during disaster and recovery operations.

“6G will be a next step in the mobile revolution that has brought the Internet to billions of people around the word,” said Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and NTIA administrator. “While we are still realizing the full benefits of 5G, it is not too early to be planning for 6G. We look forward to learning more about this next-generation technology and how we can harness the innovations it will bring.”