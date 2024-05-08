NSWC Crane Awards LEEAP Hybrid Electric Project to Tessa Two

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division selected Indianapolis, Indiana-based non-traditional organization Tessa Two to work on a prototype hybrid electric platform development.

The company received Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems, or S2MARTS, other transaction authority for the Light Expeditionary Energy Agile Platform – Hybrid Electric project, the National Security Technology Accelerator, which manages the OTA, said Monday.

The platform is envisioned to enable a lighter-classed vehicle to carry high power and high energy technologies for electronic warfare, providing warfighter with better protection. The initiative seeks to enhance military vehicles and generators to meet the requirements of changing warfighting concepts.

Tony Kestranek, deputy director of S2MARTS, said, “The Marine Corp Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle/Light Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle needs to be agile yet capable, and that’s exactly what NSWC, Crane is developing through LEEAP.”

The project could potentially run for five years and have a follow-on activity.