NIST Launches $285M Funding Opportunity for Digital Twin-Focused CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has started soliciting proposals for a potential $285 million funding opportunity to create and manage a CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute.

With these funds, the awardee will establish a facility dedicated to the use of digital twins for semiconductor production , assembly, advanced packaging and test processes, the Department of Commerce said Monday.

“This new Manufacturing USA institute will not only help to make America a leader in developing this new technology for the semiconductor industry, it will also help train the next generation of American workers and researchers to use digital twins for future advances in R&D and production of chips,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo .

The proposed CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute will help address manufacturing challenges facing the semiconductor industry using physical and digital assets, advance basic and applied research related to chip-focused digital twin development and support demonstration projects and digital twin-related workforce training initiatives.

Upon completion, it will join a network of 17 Manufacturing USA institutes.

An informational webinar on the notice of funding opportunity will be held on May 8, Wednesday. The CHIPS Manufacturing USA Program will host a Proposers Day on May 16.

Concept papers are due June 20, and full applications for the proposed CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute will be accepted through Sept. 9.