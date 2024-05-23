Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division AI Computer Seen to Accelerate Technology R&D

The Naval Gold Standard AI Computer, or DGX H100, will make it possible for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division personnel to investigate and develop new capabilities more quickly than when using conventional computing resources, according to an official tasked with assisting in the AI computer’s planning and execution.

Ben Goldman of NSWCDD’s Autonomous Weapons Branch said in an interview reported by the Naval Sea Systems Command website on Wednesday that the work NSWCDD engineers and scientists did was so complex, it would take “days or weeks” to be completed, but with the help of DGX H100, that time frame will be reduced to “less than an hour.”

For Goldman, the AI computer is “an opportunity to help our scientists and engineers make sure they have the resources they need to solve hard problems promptly in ways we could not before.”

Housed within the Innovation Lab and built for machine learning processing, DGX H100 is meant for use by the NSWCDD workforce for the exploration, development and maturation of technology. It is also expected to enable multi-departmental collaboration.

The computer’s acquisition was made possible by a cooperative research and development agreement with NVIDIA and funding from Naval Innovative Science and Engineering.

At present, DGX H100 is being tested to make sure it functions at maximum capacity.