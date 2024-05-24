NASA Posts Draft Solicitation for Multi-Center Administrative Support Services Contract

NASA has issued a draft request for proposals for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure multi-center administrative support services, or MCASS, for the agency’s space flight centers.

The MCASS contract has an ordering period of five years and encompasses support for flight crews, special teams and short-term projects at Stennis Space Center, Johnson Space Center, White Sands Test Facility, Kennedy Space Center, Marshall Space Flight Center and the Michoud Assembly Facility, according to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

Tasks include information services, data management, property coordination, general office services, time and labor collection, office relocation, training support and other services.

Work is expected to commence on April 1, 2025, and conclude by May 31, 2030.

Interested parties have until May 30 to respond to the draft request for proposals.