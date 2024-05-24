NASA Appoints Rae Ann Meyer as Marshall Space Flight Center Deputy Director

Rae Ann Meyer, a more than three-decade NASA veteran, will take on the role of deputy director of the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center on June 2.

In this capacity, she will oversee the Huntsville, Alabama-based center’s annual budget of approximately $5 billion and efforts to deliver propulsion systems, launch vehicles, space systems and other science and research projects, NASA said Thursday.

Meyer most recently served as Marshall’s associate director and was responsible for the implementation and integration of the center’s mission support functions, business operations, budget management and operational policy and processes.

Her career at the space agency included time as deputy manager of Marshall’s Science and Technology Office, head of the center’s Science and Technology Partnerships and Formulation Office and chief of the Marshall Engineering Directorate’s structural design and analysis division.

In 1989, Meyer started her career at NASA as a control mechanisms engineer at Marshall’s Propulsion Laboratory.