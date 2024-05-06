Morgan Adamski Named Executive Director of USCYBERCOM

Morgan Adamski, director of the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center at the National Security Agency, has been appointed executive director of U.S. Cyber Command.

She will assume her new position in June and help lead strategic initiatives to advance USCYBERCOM’s talent management, capabilities and partnerships, the command said Friday.

Adamski is joining USCYBERCOM following a nearly 15-year career at the NSA where she served as deputy for strategic mission management within the Cybersecurity Directorate and head of the offensive cyber mission.

In her current role, Adamski oversees collaborations with industry partners to transform approaches to cyber defense.

She previously worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy where she helped author the Department of Defense’s 2018 Cyber Strategy and inaugural Cyber Posture Review.

Adamski is the recipient of the NSA Innovation Award in 2023, the NSA Director’s Award in 2020, the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 2016 and the Director of National Intelligence Merit Unit Citation in 2019.