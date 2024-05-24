Maj. Matthew Jordan Details Platform One’s Plans to Upgrade Software Development Tools

Maj. Matthew Jordan, chief of product for the U.S. Air Force’s Platform One, said the program is working to receive authorization for one of its core DevSecOps offerings, Iron Bank, to accommodate controlled unclassified information and classified information, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Iron Bank is a hardened container image repository that offers vulnerability scanning, continuous monitoring and regular updates to advance modern software development across the Department of Defense.

Platform One has outlined its plans for Iron Bank and other tools and services in a new product road map, which includes ongoing work to get Iron Bank authorized to host DOD data at Impact Level 5.

“We ensure that we’re patched within our repository, and all of our downstream consumers are able to easily receive the cybersecurity benefits,” Jordan said.

Other tools included in the road map are the Party Bus platform-as-a-service and the Big Bang continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment platform.

