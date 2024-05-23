Lockheed Secures $99M Navy Award for Continued Missile Production Support

Lockheed Martin‘s space business will continue providing the U.S. Navy with systems engineering, test planning and long lead material to support missile production under a $99 million award.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the modification recently awarded against the initial $22.8 million contract extends Lockheed Martin Space’s missile production support work until Feb. 2, 2027.

Performance locations include Denver, Colorado; Huntsville, Alabama; Sunnyvale, California; Michoud, Louisiana; Stennis, Mississippi; and East Aurora, New York.

The cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee unpriced letter contract modification, which was awarded on a sole source basis, is funded using the fiscal year 2023 and 2024 research, development, test and evaluation budget. Washington, D.C.-based Strategic Systems Programs serves as the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space was awarded the initial contract in November 2021. It provided for the same support, which ran through May 2022.