Jeff Greene to Assume Top Leadership Post at CISA

Jeff Greene, senior director of the cybersecurity program at the Aspen Institute, is set to assume a top position at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, The Record from Recorded Future News reported Thursday.

He is expected to succeed Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA who is departing the agency to join the private sector.

CISA confirmed to the publication that Greene will join the agency but did not specify his role and responsibilities. According to CISA, the former White House official will start in June and serve as a senior adviser.

Green brings decades of combined government and industry experience, having held roles such as chief of cyber response and policy in the National Security Council’s Cyber Directorate, director at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and vice president of global government affairs and policy at Symantec.

He previously served as counsel to the Senate’s special investigation into Hurricane Katrina.