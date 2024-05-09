GSA Names New Chair, Members to Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee

The General Services Administration has appointed a new chair and three new members to a federal panel that advises the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, effective May 15.

Lawrence Hale, deputy assistant commissioner within the Office of Information Technology Category Management for GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, will serve as chair of the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee, GSA said Wednesday.

In this capacity, Hale will serve as a liaison and as a spokesperson for committee work products in addition to his oversight responsibilities.

Josh Krueger, chief information security officer of Project Hosts, and Kayla Underkoffler, lead security technologist of HackerOne, will fill vacant seats on the committee. Krueger will serve through July 9, 2026, while Underkoffler’s term will run through May 14, 2025.

Carlton Harris, senior vice president of End to End Solutions, will join FSCAC as a new member and serve a three-year term that will end on May 14, 2027.

Michael Vacirca, a senior engineering manager at Google, has been reappointed for a full three-year term after serving for one year on the federal panel. His term will end on May 14, 2027.

In February 2023, GSA formed FSCAC in compliance with the FedRAMP Authorization Act of 2022, which is under the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023. The committee helps agencies advance the acquisition, authorization, security and use of cloud computing platforms and services in support of their missions.

FSCAC will hold an open meeting on May 20, Monday, to discuss its next priorities.