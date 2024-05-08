Greg Stephens Joins DOE’s Fermi National Accelerator Lab as COO

Greg Stephens, former vice president at Amentum‘s technical services business, was appointed chief operating officer of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory at the Department of Energy.

Fermilab said Monday Stephens has experience working at 11 of the 17 U.S. national laboratories throughout his over 35 years of career in the academic, international, commercial, and government landscape.

Commenting on Stephens’ anticipated leadership of the lab’s operations, Fermilab Director Lia Merminga said, “His extensive experience, including at many of the national laboratories, and leadership roles, will be a huge asset in his leadership of our laboratory operations toward the safe, secure, efficient and effective execution of our mission.

At Amentum, Stephens was responsible for driving the delivery of a range of services, including operations, engineering, maintenance, quality assurance and risk assessment, to customers in support of their high-hazard chemical, biological and nuclear operations.

His career also includes time as an aerospace and simulation communications engineer at General Electric, operations manager at Westinghouse Electric Company and chief engineer for Tritium programs at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.