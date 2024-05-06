Gen. David Allvin on Creation of Integrated Capabilities Command as Part of Air Force’s Reoptimization Initiative

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin discussed the Department of the Air Force’s plan to reoptimize the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force for great power competition, particularly the establishment of Integrated Capabilities Command.

In February, senior department leaders unveiled the reoptimization initiative, which covers 24 proposed changes classified into four core areas: develop people; generate readiness; project power; and develop capabilities.

The Air Force said Friday ICC will combine disparate modernization initiatives across the service branch into a centralized structure and develop capabilities that are aligned with a single force design.

“ICC will ensure deliberate integration of mission systems and that the platforms we engineer and operate align with those systems,” said Allvin.

The general stressed the importance of integration of capabilities across the enterprise to meet current strategic challenges.

“We currently develop capabilities largely within our major commands, and as a result don’t build our Air Force in an integrated manner from the start,” Allvin said.

“Years ago, the direction to reduce the size of management headquarters staffing increasingly drove decision-making down to MAJCOMs who are not designed to have an enterprise perspective. That will not cut it in today’s strategic environment. We must eliminate the stovepipes and integrate across the enterprise to be one Air Force,” he added.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Air Force Summit on July 23 to hear important updates on cutting-edge technology adoption, modernization initiatives and more. Register here.