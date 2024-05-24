Everfox Upgrades Cross Domain Access Product; Sean Berg Quoted

Everfox has updated its Trusted Thin Client offering, a product that enables federal customers to access multiple networks concurrently.

These changes include improvements to security and speed as well as new native cloud capabilities , the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“Every day we strive to innovate and provide solutions that support the unique and complex missions of those who protect and govern,” said Everfox CEO Sean Berg .

He said the company is “unwavering in our commitment to deliver solutions” that adhere to Raise-the-Bar requirements – a set of standards for cross domain solutions instituted by the National Cross Domain Strategy Management Office – and broaden its portfolio of capabilities in the areas of data protection and information access and sharing.

Trusted Thin Client allows users to access multiple sensitive or classified networks from one endpoint. The platform offers integrated secure information-sharing and access across separate, compartmented networks and clouds.