DIU Selects iDirect Government for 5G Co-Channel Mitigation Prototype Development Contract

The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded Herndon, Virginia-based satellite communications services provider iDirect Government a contract to develop a prototype of its system designed to address 5G interference-related challenges.

DIU said Tuesday the company will build a 5G co-channel mitigation system prototype to deliver transmission security and agility to warfighters.

“Addressing the challenge of 5G co-channel interference is more than a technical hurdle; it’s about ensuring seamless and robust communication for cutting-edge technologies from satellite communication to avionics support systems,” said Capt. Anthony Bustamante, cyber and telecommunications project manager at DIU.

“Success in this project means enhancing the efficiency of autonomous systems, from commercial to military applications, ensuring they operate at their best without the risk of communication failures,” added Bustamante.

The company said it will leverage its Communication Signal Interference Removal technology, also known as CSIR, to develop the prototype for DIU.

CSIR is designed to counter electronic warfare challenges by delivering uninterrupted, secure communications to government users on any radio frequency.

DIU expects the project to result in the development of new techniques and platforms that could help protect critical communications systems and navigational platforms from 5G interference and other disruptions caused by radio frequency interference challenges.