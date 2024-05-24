DIA, Workday Partner to Drive Agency’s Workforce Modernization Initiatives

Workday will help the Defense Intelligence Agency modernize its human resource processes by providing it with access to a cloud-based software designed for accelerating digital transformation.

The company said Thursday its Workday Government Cloud will provide DIA with a single system of record where it can centralize all HR data to automate business processes, accelerate hiring decisions and promote better collaboration among its workforce.

Workday is also expected to assist the agency in establishing an employee-centric talent foundation in an effort to boost employee retention, increase workforce engagement and foster development of future leaders.

“The intelligence community is not immune to the external forces transforming the world of work so we applaud DIA for leading the charge in modernizing the way it manages the evolving needs of its workforce – a mission we are honored to support,” remarked Carl Eschenbach, CEO of Workday.

The partnership marks Workday’s entry into the intelligence community market and builds on the company’s current customer base of over 35 federal and national government agencies worldwide.