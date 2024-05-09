DCMA Unveils Contract Administration Management System for Report Delivery

The Defense Contract Management Agency has launched the new Contract Administration Management System, or CAMS, to replace a web-based reporting and analytic tool called Cognos.

The Contractor Effectiveness Capability and Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office made up the CAMS team that developed the new tool for on-time delivery report in collaboration with functional subject matter experts from DCMA’s Technical Directorate and other operational units, the agency said Monday.

The CAMS report is developed for automating contractor on-time delivery data analysis to streamline the process. In addition to reportedly being intuitive, it has customizable visuals and tables to enable users to pull information based on their specific requirements.

“By adding on-time delivery information and contractor effectiveness capabilities to CAMS, DCMA is taking a huge step forward in centralizing and standardizing our data, posturing ourselves for future automation,” said Craig Morgan, chief digital and artificial intelligence officer at DCMA.

He added that the expansion of the agency’s contract administration capabilities is intended to provide “flexibility and enhanced acquisition decision-making.”

CAMS updates include better workload visualization options like filtering capabilities and custom settings.