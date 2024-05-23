DARPA Selects 6 Teams to Mature Future VTOL Aircraft Designs

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected six companies to mature their design concepts for a low-weight autonomous aircraft system with vertical landing and take-off and long endurance leap-ahead capabilities.

AeroVironment, Griffon Aerospace, Karem Aircraft, Method Aeronautics, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary will proceed to the next development phase of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY, or ANCILLARY, program, DARPA said Wednesday.

“Our performers are searching for innovative ways to increase payload weight and range/endurance of small, ship-launched UAS by means of novel configurations, propulsion, and controls while also removing the need for special infrastructure,” said Steve Komadina, DARPA program manager for ANCILLARY.

During the 10-month Phase Ib, the selected teams will refine their concept designs by reducing system risks and conducting component and configuration hover testing.

DARPA will downselect teams for the detailed design, fabrication and flight testing phase.

“While we anticipate this effort is most likely to support Navy and Marine missions, we have found other services are very interested in the capabilities this technology can bring to diverse missions, including logistics, strike, and special uses by the Army, Air Force, Special Operations Command, and Coast Guard,” Komadina said.