Cyber Command, DARPA Sign Agreement to Expedite Cyber Tech Development

The U.S. Cyber Command and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency have signed a binding agreement to create an expedited pathway to advance research and development of cyber technologies for military applications.

The agreement establishes the joint governance structure, budget goals and roles and responsibilities of the organizations’ Constellation program to expedite the deployment of cyber technologies from the laboratory to the battlefield, DARPA said Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Cyber Command will select DARPA research and development projects to be carried out by the Orion Consortium, which comprises developers and performers from both organizations working collaboratively to deliver new cyber capabilities.

“Through Constellation, we are taking the most promising technology from across the DARPA portfolio and developing critical capabilities under focused projects to accelerate direct delivery capability to the warfighter,” said Lt. Gen. William Hartman, deputy commander of Cyber Command.

The Constellation pilot program was established in October 2022 under a memorandum of understanding between DARPA and Cyber Command to expedite the development and transition of cyber-related technologies to the command.